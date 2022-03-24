An innovative Nigerian man's stunning car transformation has caused a huge stir on social media

The man turned his old car into a white 2016 Mercedes Benz car that costs millions of naira in its original price

Netizens marvelled at photos capturing the transformational process and some hailed the man for the concept

Instead of buying a new car, a Nigerian man turned his old car into his dream car by changing its body parts.

Photos of the new whip as shared by @gossipmilltv on Instagram showed that the unidentified man turned his car into a 2016 model of Mercedes Benz.

His old car was converted to a fine 2016 Mercedes Benz. Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

The aforementioned Instagram media outlet also shared various photos highlighting the transformation process which involved changing the car's body parts.

The car was also painted into white, giving it that brand new look like a recently bought whip.

Cars.usnews reports that the average price for a used 2016 Mercedes Bens C-class is $31,900 (N13.1m).

Find photos of the transformation process here.

Mixed reactions trail the photos

@_i.am.jude said:

"This is actually cool.. and people upgrade the looks of their cars everywhere.. what's the big deal."

@seanvibesofficial said:

"Like say them dy use #200 dy upgrade car carry your bicycle go upgrade make you head how much.''

@arapelfarms said:

"Better criminal offence because it is like calling periwinkle A snails. This is a criminal offence from the snail farmer."

@sheyman29_ said:

"Total rubbish if u wan buy 2016 buy 2016 car which one be upgrade… The interior nko."

@lindakenneth217 said:

"Forget ooo some cars wey you dey see for road no be tinted ooooo...Nor be brand new ooo....half and quater of them nah confirm upgrade ooo."

Nigerian man turns his Toyota Venza into expensive Rolls Royce Sweptail car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man from Anambra state had turned his old car into something very expensive.

The Oraifite indigene in Anambra State identified as Nonso Offor transformed his Toyota Venza car into a Rolls Royce Sweptail.

The Rolls Royce Sweptail is an expensive whip made in the United Kingdom by Rolls Royce Motor Cars and goes for $13 million (N5.3 billion).

Beautiful Life reported that the car is the most expensive ever. While it is not clear what the intention of the man is in transforming the car, it has since become an internet sensation.

