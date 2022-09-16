A beautiful little girl with full hair broke down in tears following her recent visit to a salon with her mum

A video making the rounds on social media shows the little crying and struggling with the hairdresser

However, after hours of struggle, she showed off her new hair and people showered praise on the stylist

A little girl cried uncontrollably after her mother took her to a salon to braid her hair.

A viral video shows the heartbreaking moment the little girl screamed and struggled with the hairdresser who braided her hair.

Little girl shows off fine hair Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

At one point, she held her mother's arms and pleaded to go home, but her mother wanted her to finish up the hair.

Fortunately, the hairstylist finally finished braiding the girl's hair against all odds and the outcome was truly perfect.

In the video, the happy girl who cried while making her hair now flaunted the hair in excitement.

She looked gorgeous and netizens applauded the hairstylist after watching the video shared on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Some others, however, advised the little girl's mother to cut down the hair if her daughter isn't having it.

Netizens share their thoughts

Chekwubeisaac said:

"I felt heartbroken watching her cry."

Unique.crochet.wears wrote:

"No nau. It's not by force to make hair."

Angel_steve02 said:

"Make dem barb d hair na. She doesn’t like dat pain."

Sunnivkasi reacted:

"See how she was quiet with the 2 front braids. She prefers that style."

Uzoma.victoria advised:

"Please cut the hair, it is too painful to watch her cry."

Topjessy_clothing commented:

"Plaiting of hair is too painful to be honest. Even me Dey almost cry when I Dey braid at times."

Reina_lush_lipcare stated:

"I can relate. This is my Mum if you like cry river you do the hair by force."

Its_erica_eliana_val added:

"It’s not even paining her she doesn’t just want to make the hair that’s y she is crying drama queen."

