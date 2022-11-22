A video of a woman trying on her husband's clothes has since gone viral on social media

In the video, the woman is seen showing the different pieces of kaftans her husband owns

Many internet users reacted to the video with amusement, with some stating he may be an Abuja resident

It is no news that kaftan is a favourite of many men - especially those living in northern Nigeria.

Photos of the lady in her husband's kaftans. Credit: @the_nihinlolamiwa

Source: Instagram

While some are big on suits and other corporate pieces, a lady identified as Nihinlolamiwa Ola recently proved that things are quite different for her husband.

She shared a video showing her husband's colourful collection of kaftans.

In the now-viral video, she is seen wearing each one, adding in the caption the occasions he wears them to.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to woman showing her husband's kaftan collection

odlanky:

"Cloth wen dem iron na you dey use take do content..."

maggysouphouse:

"Your husband allowed you to wear his white native with makeup on your face Fight for don happen for our house."

dumebiblog:

"Her husband must be a very tall man, just see her legs inside his shoe, it's like a 4 year old baby wearing daddy's shoes."

kech__up:

"I am just wondering how she wore it all with no makeup stain and how she is gonna take it off with no stain or just send the whole clothes to the dry cleaners."

dj_o.l.a:

"‘M sure they are Abuja people … nowadays you can’t even tell the difference between the big men & aboki wey Dey change dollars in abj."

kaimajennifer:

"Your husband resides in Abuja I guess na their uniform be this."

thisis_babanla:

"My own problem is I can see this clothes are well dry-cleaned...after this video how u go take fold them back cos hummmmm."

