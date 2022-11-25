A Nigerian student has in a short clip shown her lecturer's TikTok video and the way he teaches in class

The lady said that every since she found his TikTok clip where he kept saying "God did", she could not shut it out

Many people who reacted to the video said that they would most probably have walked to him and say "God did"

A young Nigerian lady, @mma_jessica, in a video said that after stumbling on the TikTok account of her lecturer, she could not get his video out of her head.

While in the man's class, the lady in a funny video found it very hard to concentrate. She played the man's video where he kept saying "God did".

Lady found lecturer's TikTok video funny

The more she tried to match the man's TikTok act to his serious teaching in the class, the funnier it becomes.

While in the class, the man used a projected slides as an instruction material in class as other students paid rapt attention.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with thousands of likes.

Halim said:

"My toxic trait is that I could literally walk up to him and say 'Gad diddd'."

ABBY said:

"I’m sure he’s letting y’all pass his papers since Gad diiid."

Semilore said:

"Like play like play you’ll open your email and see a notice to come to the deens office."

kevin said:

"He's a lecturer now???? was my chemistry teacher in secondary school 2019 ss3."

Zizi_xcx said:

"This reminded me of my MTS lecturer."

Ohluwargifted said:

"Something will definitely push me to say GAd Did in his class."

Dee.is.hotttt said:

"Y’all are a major part of his life…cause why is he mentioning students in Tiktok."

