A dog meat restaurant owner has shut down his business over a growing sense of guilt about his kind of job

The young man opened up about feeling remorseful and sad over the killing of thousands of animals

Expressing his fears, he lamented over the overwhelming thought of 'karma' coming for his family and loved ones

A 40-year-old restaurant owner identified as Mr Hiep has announced the end of his dog business.

Hiep, a dog meat seller, operated the business in northern Vietnam’s Thai Nguyen province, for over five years.

During his time in the business, he killed about 10-15 dogs a day, and subsequently developed a growing sense of guilt over the killings.

With the support of non-profit Humane Society International (@HSIglobal), which runs a programme to help dog meat sellers in Vietnam transition into other work, he was able to close the business.

The group also rescued about 18 more dogs from cages at the site, and they will now be put up for adoption to different families.

Social media reactions

Advait_vegan said:

"Humans kill around 70 billion land animals and 3 trillion aquatic animals EVERY year for food. We can completely survive and thrive on plant-based food. Hence it is unnecessary to kill animals. In capacity to suffer dog/pig/chicken/cat/cow/buffaloe/goat/fish/birds are equal."

Rickychua0204 stated:

"Point of debate: How is eating dogs/cats different as eating pork/chickens?"

Laura.odo reacted:

"Nice! Ok, now with the other animals."

Johnmcgrathmusicproduction commented:

"Can we keep this same energy for pigs, cows, and chickens?"

Rahulkumar1619 said:

"They eat beef with no guilt and when come to dogs they judge a person's character."

Chocodome added:

"The amount of hypocrisy in the comments section. Let’s all blame condemn him for slaughtering dogs, when we do the same with any other animal."

Rohanvaish98 asked:

"Why doesn't karma affect people who eat turkey, beef, pork, and lamb? Because Karma is a fallacy."

