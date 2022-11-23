A beautiful young lady who has carried her natural hair for 14 years has finally chopped it off and changed hairstyle

In a stunning TikTok video she posted on November 16, the lady identified as Candles of Essence said she was nervous

But her new hairstyle also looks stunning and the video has elicited reactions from TikTokers who praised her beauty

A TikTok lady who carried her natural hair for a total of 14 years has decided to go for a new look.

In an interesting video posted on November 16, the lady with the handle @Candles_of_Essence said she has always wanted to cut her hair but fear held her back.

The lady looks pretty in her new hairstyle. Photo credit: TikTok/@candles_of_essence_.

But the day came when she finally decided to get rid of the hair which has turned into beautiful dreadlocks.

Beautiful lady chops off her dreadlocks

She used a pair of scissors to yank off a huge strand to kickstart the big event.

Her new hairstyle redefined her face and she looked so stunning and beautiful in it.

She wrote while sharing the video that has now gone viral:

"Today was a major day for me. I was so nervous and excited about this change because I’ve been wanting it for a while now but fear was holding me back.

"But no more fear and it came out exactly how I wanted it. I feel amazing and this time I didn’t cut my hair because of hurt or being depressed! I cut for being HAPPY & FREE."

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@nahkai_ said:

"Are you keeping your locs?"

@EJ reacted:

"Face-card will never get denied. You can rock any style...Period."

@<3 said:

"You have the perfect face for that cut."

@Vanillawater said:

"That cut fits you, you look gorgeous."

@Melissa commented:

"Your face is so pretty. You’re beautiful with both styles honestly."

