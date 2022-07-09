A pretty TikToker, Seun Okimi left her followers writhing in serious pain after she put scissors through her long, dark hair

Legit.ng could not confirm if the hair is really natural or artificially fixed, but the way she ripped it apart broke people's heart

Many of her followers went to her comment section to express their shock with some saying the video gave them anxiety

Pretty Nigerian TikToker, Seun Okimi broke the hearts of her followers on TikTok after she put scissors through her long black hair.

The hair looked very gorgeous in the video which has gained a lot of views, but she still ripped it apart to the shock of many.

The video gave us anxiety

Many of her followers were left writhing in heartbreak when they saw her with the sharp object and when she took it close to her hair.

But some of her followers contended that it is not her natural hair which is why she cut it.

In a separate video in which she also cut her long hair, a follower quarried her and she said she wanted to try something new.

TikTok users react

@Favourxx commented:

"Guys Come down is not her real hair lol."

@Alf reacted:

Ok she will look gorgeous no matter what! She’s just pretty but, that was at least a year of hair growth she just cut off."

@Ryan4life said:

"Why?! Now it's harder to maintain like when it was long."

@Browhat commented:

"When she kept I’m just thinking about it I thought my phone was glitching."

@Ewitzavacado said:

"You don’t know how long I could stare into a picture I wish that was me."

"Feza the Minion said:

"I spend 5 years now since I was born, waiting for my hair to be like that and you got that kind of hair and you do it."

@Shan commented:

"This gave me so much anxiety omg."

@Underconstruction

"Just rip my heart out. You have beautiful hair, nooooo!!"

