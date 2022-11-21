A lady saw a young girl doing manual labour at a construction site so she approached her and gifted her the sum of N10,000

The video was posted on TikTok by Neche Chiegena who showed the girl looking sad at the site

The video has attracted huge reactions in the comment section as TikTokers are asking where the girl is located

Emotional reactions have trailed a video of a beautiful girl who works at a construction site.

The touching video was posted on TikTok by Neche Chiegena who approached the girl and offered her words of encouragement.

The girl received the gift of N10,000 while working at a construction site. Photo credit: TikTok/@cutieee_flawless.

Chiegena first handed the girl a written note which encouraged her to continue to work hard.

She also gave her the sum of N10,000, asking her to use the money to support herself.

Chiegena said she was touched by the girl's hustling spirit.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1179474813757 said:

"Who ever cried on this video. God bless you because if you cried, it shows you still have HUMANITY within you. God bless you for helping."

@Cynthia commented:

"With the hard work, she still got a beautiful face. Black is beautiful. God bless you."

@user6969110403111 said:

"If there is a girl like this that can work hard and she didn't think of doing runs she deserves more."

@Emmanuel commented:

"I started crying immediately she knelt down and turn the bucket over. God bless you sister."

@Dan Mai Shanu said:

"I believe personally, she has a story to tell."

Lady pays boy for his spilled puff-puff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a lady saw a boy who threw his grandmother's puff-puff and decided to help him out.

The boy was sent to sell the local delicacy when he slipped, fell and spilled it.

He said in a TikTok video that he runs the risk of being beaten by his grandmum if he goes home without the puff-puff and money.

Help came his way when the lady noticed his predicament and paid the whole money for him.

The video touched a lot of people on TikTok, and the young lady was praised for her kindness.

