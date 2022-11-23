A celebrity chef has stirred mixed reactions online after sharing a photo showing the price of food he sold

The viral chef with over 49 million followers on IG revealed that a wealthy customer bought food worth $167451 (N74 million)

Reacting to the screenshot of the receipt, some netizens criticized the chef over his prices while others wished to be in his shoes

A celebrity chef identified as @nusr_et on Instagram shared a receipt of the huge sum of money a customer paid at his restaurant.

The celebrity chef who has over 49 million followers on the gram, revealed that he sold food worth over N74 million.

Customer orders food worth N74 million Photo Credit: Nusr_et

Reacting to this, some social media users dragged him over the price of his food while others wished to get wealthy enough to patronise him.

Social media reactions

Tbjayraw said:

"I just lost all respect for you. Charging all dat fckin money for food. THAT AINT EVEN COOKED ALL THE WAY THROUGH AT THAT? And I bet you’re not even using the profits towards anything beneficial for the less fortunate."

The_fitpilot wrote:

"Seeing this dinner bill and thinking this can save an entire city from hunger for days makes me feel sad. No one should EVER pay 405 for a still water."

Giska_nabintu_zihalirwa stated:

"It’s not my thing to put that kind of comment but excuse me Quality of what? Please? We are talking about food simple food in a piece of plate. Stop please it’s not worthy at my point of view. Do you just imagine how many kids around the world you can nourish with that money that you spend on a simple plate of food? Money can make Some people becoming a kind of nonsense excuse me."

Zacheisenn stated:

"It’s his restaurant, he has every right to price it whatever he wants. He hired chefs, waiters, cooks etc to work in his restaurant. He has employees to pay. If you are not willing to pay that much for food, then that’s okay, eat somewhere else that fits your budget. Instead of throwing the blame at him for pricing this much for food, you should be blaming the customer who ordered all these food. The customer is the one who willingly paid for the price, it’s not saltbae’s fault that the customer wants to pay spend a lot of money in his restaurant. Whatever and However saltbae will spend his profits from his restaurant is none of our business. Whether it’s going to charity or luxury. In the end it’s his profit."

Emeka_ej reacted:

"I still don’t understand this comment section? Why’re y’all angry at him? He’s just a business man! Direct this anger at your leaders and politicians! It’s funny how people who don give 2 £ucks about world poverty get angry the most when someone uses their personal money to have fun and all of a sudden they start remembering hungry children around the world."

Niju.appuz added:

"Actually he share his restaurant bill in his own Instagram account. He is a businessman. If u peoples are worried about the poor peoples tell other people to dnt go to star hotels, dont travel in flight business class, dont buy luxury cars, dont live in a luxury hotel room, dont buy I phone buy a cheaper price android phone and save money and buy food and give it to poor people."

Gamze_hulya reacted:

"Excuse me but the prices are not overpriced. They buy golden steaks, wine with a purchase price of 8500 €. He can’t sell his products for the purchase price. Beyonce buy her daughter a golden horse and I am sure that she pay more when she goes out to eat. And nobody tell you how mich give Kim Kardashian for her childs sooooo pls don‘t talk about this what he do! He can do this because everbody who has the money and can pay the money for this. You said somewho hasnt money and maybe everywhere there are hungry! Ask yourself what are doing for the peopls? Maybe you dont know if he help other peoples."

Pequena_malcriadaa said:

"Why criticize him, poverty is not his fault, it is the fault of each country, each government, each bad decision, it is like that saying: If you are born poor it is not your fault, if you die poor it is your fault."

Watch the video below:

