A man has been described as an earth angel following his surprising kind gesture at a restaurant he visited

The man was said to have shown up at the restaurant unannounced, sat alone for two hours and paid for everyone's meal

The overwhelmed restaurant owner who narrated the story said the man spent over N1 million on the meals of 7 different families

A man blew a restaurant owner away with rare act of kindness.

Understanding Compassion reports that the man had shown up at a restaurant in Utah, United States and sat alone for two hours.

The man identified as Briggs then went on to pay for the meal of the 7 families that patronised the restaurant that day.

He spent over $2,500 (N1 million).

The restaurant owner whose identity wasn't given said that the man's gesture helped one of the waitress who was homeless in getting a roof over her head.

The kind man reveals why he showed such kindness

Understanding Compassion narrated that when asked why he showed the kind gesture, the man said:

“I grew up with a single mother of six. We were poor and homeless a lot.

“I watched and suffered for years as I watched her work her hands to the bone to give us a good life. She raised us to be kind and help others. Many years down the road, I was facing prison and getting in trouble. It ended up causing me to lose my family because I was a really terrible person.”

Things eventually got better for him as he set up his own business.

“Now I’ve been helping others as I was raised to do.

“Now it’s time to pay it back.”

