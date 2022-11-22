Relationship expert Blessing CEO recently took to social media with a video showing netizens some items that she rarely uses in her house

According to the controversial therapist, she furnished the house with the items just to keep up with appearances

Blessing’s video sparked reactions online as some people shared similar experiences while others said she just wants to brag

Controversial relationship expert Blessing Okoro has shown the world just what her home looks like in a recent video shared on social media.

Blessing told her fans that she simply wants to show them some items in the building that she simply bought all for the sake of keeping up with appearances and looking rich.

Blessing CEO puts her home on display in video.

Source: Instagram

She flaunted a luxury dining table set, sofa, and jacuzzi in her bathroom among other things while noting that she barely uses any of them.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

richesf said:

"Just use style show us weytin u get for hus 4get this talk ."

fairyglowtherapy said:

"Because you care so much about public acceptance and how they see you... If you don't need them, they don't need to be there ‍♀️. Why do you need to proof to strangers you don't have money?"

officialdesire_ said:

"You don't receive visitors, yet you bought things you don't need to impress people who don't visit you to prove you have money??? Very funny!!"

boujee_duchess said:

"I think i got TV cos of peer pressure, DSTV reps are even tired of calling me to subscribe ‍♀️ cos I hardly watch TV."

amarie_431995 said:

"It's obvious what people say matters alot to you because I don't know how a person will buy something for him or her self to show you nor get money to outsiders, people, strangers or even if your friends.....nor let people will look or say do you though."

talkwithmarshal said:

"Una favourite relationship expert de feel peer pressure ."

god_orits said:

"The so-called mansions in Nigeria always look like shrines to me. There are always too many things to see at once compared to houses design abroad that are very simple and sophisticated."

