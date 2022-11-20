A graduate who cried out over unemployment has received help from billionaire Obi Cubana and other Nigerians

The 27-year-old man had lamented bitterly online over his poor condition despite being a graduate of a polytechnic in Nigeria

After Nigerians watched his heartwrenching video, netizens began to donate to him till he was able to amass N2 million

A 27-year-old graduate has a reason to smile again after receiving donations from kind-hearted Nigerians.

The young man had lamented bitterly in a viral interview about being unemployed after school.

Unemployed graduate receives N2 million

Source: UGC

He revealed that he had been having difficulty raising money to even feed himself. Speaking on the situation in Nigeria, he wished he was never born and brought up in the country.

In his words:

"I'm a graduate and I studied Building tech. The situation of this Nigeria I am not happy with it. I am a student but I am not happy with this Nigeria. I regret coming to this Nigeria in my life. I swear to God because what I face today.

"Due to hike in prices I have to trek long distance to look for what to eat. I am 27-years old but I know what I'm facing. If I get the chance to travel, 10 years I can't come to this Nigeria again."

Unhappy graduate gets help after lamenting over unemployment

Mufasatundeednut on Instagram, shared the video on Instagram, and appealed to all his rich friends to raise the sum of N2 million for him. He personally kickstarted the mission with a N500,000 donation.

Hours after he made the announcement, billionaire Obi Cubana added N500,000 to make the donation N1 million.

In an update, Tunde Ednut revealed that the donation finally got to a whooping N2 million. Netizens were excited for the young man.

Social media reactions

Zicofunmilayo said:

"Hummmmm Tunde you are one in a million kudos to you have been seeing bloggers but you are different your are just too sweet you are a destiny Maker. Every thing that concern you is blessed in Jesus name as you are helping people the host of heaven will stand up for you when ever you need them thank you so very much how I wish I can help but no power it is well with him."

Skilashi1313 stated:

"Help this guy leave this country to start a new phase of life and experience better still monitor him doing what he could set up to help his life we are all frustrated but let’s make sure it’s working so we could build a better naija for we youth this old men no send us hence vote wisely avoid those that called themselves the giant in the game and let’s see a new Nigeria na we go build am not this men that only tho k of themselves."

Djmusttemix reacted:

"Haaaa DAVIDO we miss u."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng