A Nigerian woman shocked people at a court after the DNA results of her child was made public

The lady had pinned the child on another man and their case was subsequently taken to court for settlement

However, upon investigation and DNA testing, it was discovered that the young man wasn't the biological father of the child

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young woman has been slammed for trying to pin her child on someone else who isn't the child's biological father.

During a court session, it was revealed that the man whom she claimed was the child's father wasn't his biological dad.

Man discovers he is not his child's biological father Photo Credit: @tobiloba_o

Source: UGC

This was discovered after a DNA test was conducted on the baby and the supposed father of the child.

When asked if she was aware that the man wasn't the child's biological father, the woman opened up that she knew all along.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

She also disclosed that she was aware of the child's biological father.

Social media reactions

Shugaban said:

"Is this really true or it's just some acting?"

Quadreal stated:

"I think it’s a short movie."

One terse commented:

"No be acting o. I've watched many recently and all I can say is, "no matter how much you love woman, don't just respect and love then. Add a great measure of fear into the regard. If not, iku pa e."

Tobiloba stated:

"Very very true."

Watch video below:

Man discovers he is not father of his kids after DNA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady has recounted the heartbreaking personal experience of a close friend with members of the online community. According to the lady identified as Rita Ebiuwa, she received a call from her male friend who is based in the United States of America (USA), in which he revealed to her that he just discovered that he is not the biological father of his two kids.

He said he made the finding after he received DNA test results, that he was mandated to carry out by the US embassy, in a bid to facilitate the relocation of his children to America.

After dating for a while, he returned to America, and that was when he received a call from her telling him that she had gotten pregnant.

Source: Legit.ng