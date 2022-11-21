A Nigerian woman has shared a video of his man gassing out after they had pleasure together, Nigerians react

The woman said she warned the man that he would be tired and exhausted before going on with the fun but the man believes in himself

Kevin Ikeduba, a Nollywood actor, who shared the video on Instagram asked if it is an achievement that the woman has to share

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nigerians have started reacting to a video shared by Nollywood celebrity, Kevin Ikeduba, where a woman was seen standing before her man and teasing him.

In the video, it is seen that the man is helpless, tired and gassing out gradually that he can't even take the water that the woman tries to offer him.

Nigerian woman shares video of exhausted boyfriend after their pleasure moments Photo Credit: Kevin Ikeduba

Source: Instagram

Nigerian man and pleasure

The woman in the video refers to the man as his "bobo", which literarily means boyfriend in the Nigerian context, saying she warned him that he would be tired if they had pleasure together but the man did not believe.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Satirically, the woman says:

"Eeyah, sorry my bobo, e don tire... I dey tell am say you go tire, he tell me say no sweetie, see as e dey breath like Christmas goat..."

Sharing the video on his Instagram page, Ikeduba said:

"In other news..So na Achievement??‍♂️‍♂️internet sha..This page does not Support..??"

Taking to the comment section of the post, some Nigerians expressed mixed reactions to the video.

Some of their reactions are below

@official_nurse_jay says:

"Wow nice achievement, congrats to you. Sometimes I just wonder if una no get family for this social media!!! Ndi ala!!"

@akoredeoluwabobby says:

"Homeboy probably went multiple time, lost a lot of blood..."

@gadas_c says:

"People no get shame again...most girls don't know that the internet never forgets"

@hashemkid says:

"Wetin dey even worry our young men, shey una don see any wey big pass newborn baby. and u think say u go fit finish or conquer where even triplets or more fit come out from. u lie my brothers, u lie."

@olayemi_jnr_lemar shares similar experience 3 years ago.

"Omo this tin happen to me about 3years ago … you can never satisfy her bro … so ur best and leave the rest "

See the video below:

Man allegedly married to twin sisters in Osun finally opens up on his marriage

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man from Ede in Osun state, who was said to have married twin sisters in the state some days ago, has said his own side of the story.

The man who identified himself as Lukman Musa Bamidele in a new video, debunked the widely reported incident, stating that he only married one of the twin sisters, and that is Kehinde.

Bamidele revealed that the twin sisters are known to be doing things together, which was why they put on the same cloth at the wedding ceremony, so, the pictures and video of the moment they took photographs with him were shared to spread the fake news.

Source: Legit.ng