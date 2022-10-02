A Nigerian lady has stirred massive reactions with the renovation she did in a rented apartment

The tenant broke down blocks and tiles to restructure the bathroom and make the kitchen appear elegant

Many people who watched the video asked what she would do if her landlady increases the house rent

A Nigerian lady has gone online to share a video of the house she rented and decided to carry out a thorough renovation on.

Seeing that the tiles in the kitchen do not suit her taste, she had everything removed and new ones were fixed.

Many people wondered what she would do if her landlady increases rent. Photo source: TikTok/@ashabibaby

Source: UGC

My landlady gave me renovation approval

In the bathroom, she removed the block demarcation and restructured the place. She revealed that her landlady already gave her the permission for the renovation.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

When many people asked why she is spending so much on a house she rented, she said that the rent was relatively cheap.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 500 comments with more than 14,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anyiego said:

"Spending this much to fix a rented apartment is really not advisable.. unless the landlord agrees you use the spent amount for rent."

She replied:

"Normally poeple would live in thag house without doing anything but I can’t live there if I don’t like how it looks basically."

Black gold said:

"This relationship wey u don start with landlady make sure u keep up with it."

Reign said:

"house that she'll immediately increase rent when you move.. forgetting that she didn't spend a dime on the renovation."

Kayla said:

"You can get a better apartment instead of fixing.. I pray she’s a good landlady."

She replied:

"Inside person house?" Lady rents house, breaks blocks, removes old tiles, put new ones in video

N2.7m house rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady, Anagu Nkemjika, who was looking for a house in Lagos state shared a video of her house hunting.

Nkemjika said that she finally saw a house that suits her and the yearly rent is N2.7 million and it is a three-bedroom flat.

That was not all, that basic rent is minus the service charge of N600,000 and the monthly diesel fee of N80,000.

Source: Legit.ng