A young girl got so annoyed after she was bounced and denied entry into the venue of a party

In a viral video, the angry girl went back into the car and picked up her phone to call the police on everyone at the party

After a short while, the police actually stormed the location and made sure to shut down the party

Pandemonium struck at a party location after a young girl was denied entry into the venue.

After being bounced from the party, the angry girl called the cops to shut down the party venue and chase everyone out.

A video showed her reaching for her phone to call the cops on the party-goers after being sent out.

In an update shared via @iamkindafunny_anthony on TikTok, it was revealed that the police stormed the venue and shut down the place.

Social media reactions

@derrickddb said:

"I would do this but I don’t go to parties."

@kiaraxoxo77 wrote:

"Yeah this me fr, because what kinda party it gonna be without me there."

@cherryariesbb_ commented:

"I’ve done this on my own house party once because me and my roommates wanted to sleep lol."

@je_ssaa said:

"Why does TikTok say you’re in my contacts? I have no idea who these people are, but I love what she did."

@dumbberb said:

"This is the type of person who would remind the teacher they have homework."

@kelseakelseakelseakelsea reacted:

"LOL I DID THIS ONE TIME. i’m sorry but the owner of the house got in my face bc she had a crush on my bf n was mad so i had to do it lol."

@user134628443229 added:

"Once they wouldn’t let my friend in so i came to the door with him with my phone with 911 dial and said “two choices here”.

