A Ghanaian lady who used to sell beans on the road has shared a heartwarming video of her transformation

The beautiful lady in a clip shared via TikTok, revealed how she transformed from being a beans hawker to a prison officer

Social media users have reacted differently to her post with some inquiring to know why she became a prison officer

A Ghanaian lady identified as @officialnaa16 on TikTok has stirred mixed reactions from netizens after sharing a video of her transformation.

The pretty lady who used to hawk beans on the road got a new job as a prison officer.

Beans seller becomes prison officer Photo Credit: @officialnaa16/TikTok

Source: UGC

She shared a throwback video of herself hawking beans, and another video which showed her carrying out her duties as a prison officer.

Social media reactions

Netizens who came across the video on TikTok lauded her for her determination and resilient spirit. Some others however kicked against her decision to switch jobs.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

@ikela05 said:

"Y'all saying hawking is better nu. what happened to ur head? go and sell the gob3 yourself. Nansis comment all over, who no like govt work."

@akititailor stated:

"Don’t mind them, you can still doing your business while you’re in the service."

@nelson_agu stated:

"Prison officer hell no! Your first hustle is the best sweetheart sincerely."

@iam_teewest commented:

"Prisoner and prison officer, wetin be the different, una dey live together in prison."

@queeniebrownie81 said:

"At least the government work she won’t hvto carry a pan on her head till the food finish Buh when the month ends her pay wil come. After she can then."

@queeniebrownie81 reacted:

"For those saying this not worth it n from grass to whatever. Government work is secured n is better no matter wat type of job it is. My dear forget um."

@mayriejay said:

"Na still same thing. Maybe na you dey sell beans for them dem come employ you. Just kidding. You’re beautiful.'

Watch the video below:

Nigerian lady becomes brigadier General in US army

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman of Nigerian descent, Amanda Azubuike, has become a Brigadier General of the United States Army. Azubuike was promoted from a Lieutenant Colonel to Brigadier General at a military base in Fort Knox, Kentucky, USA.

According to The Cable, Azubuike was born in London, United Kingdom, to Nigerian parents. She subsequently joined the US Army in 1994 and became an aviator after passing the Army Aviation Officer Basic Course. Sharing his opinion about Azubuike, US Army Futures Command Commander, General James Rainey, made it clear that Azubuike “makes everyone around her better.”

Azubuike started her career in the Aviation sector. She stayed for 11 years in the industry before pursuing her career in the Army as a public affairs and relations officer, PUNCH reports.

Source: Legit.ng