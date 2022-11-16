A short trending video of the interior design of a new house has shocked many netizens to the bones

In the clip shared via TikTok, the chairs and bed in the apartment were made using concrete coated with tiles

The video has sparked controversy online as some people applaud the idea while others kicked against it

Netizens have shared their thoughts regarding a viral video of a new house in construction.

A viral clip revealed that the chairs and bed in the building were constructed using concrete and tiles.

The chairs were made with concrete Photo Credit: @anelka788/TikTok

Source: UGC

While some netizens brutally kicked against the idea, some others believed it was innovative and creative.

Mixed reactions trail video

@destinynyarko446 said:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"U think person offered u chair but u are sitting on the floor."

@user9134455092403 stated:

"Imagine if you mistakenly jump inside thinking is a normal chair."

@ogieobaosas stated:

"Bro I go need that kind chair for my daddy parlour na every year we dey change chair because of him grandchildren I don tried."

@marymusa54 said:

"My brother that always jump on chair can’t stay here I’m very sure before one month he go for surgery."

@queenshabi556 reacted:

"Please break the chair. Am already crying one wey be say if I enter ous I dey always jump on chair am feeling the pain already."

@ogheneguekedickso added:

"Don't play Rock play in this type of chair because you can find yourself in the hospital with a big bandage on your head."

@harlexcharley1 added:

"I no support this innovation oh,nyash go the pain person 4 this couch, person no fit sleep on top."

Watch the video below:

Photos show inside of a well arranged batcher house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that netizen named Olaniyan Kehinde has stated that being poor shouldn't stop one from dressing well and being organised. Olaniyan shared this thought in a Facebook group, Rant HQ Extension as he showed off the lovely interior of a batcher house.

The humble abode whose building is made of woods and bricks had an interior that marvelled netizens and this is largely due to how neat and organised it was kept. Luxury household items like a bed frame and fine wardrobe were seen in a room in the apartment.

The occupant of the batcher seemed to have a thing for organisation as everything looked in place and pleasant to the eyes, from multi-coloured clothings used as rugs to the well-laid bed. Some netizens argued that the batcher paints a picture of one rich fellow whose fortunes experienced a downturn.

Source: Legit.ng