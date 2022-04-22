A batcher house occupant has earned the admiration of social media users due to how the humble abode was kept

Photos shared on social media showed that the batcher's interior was well organised and kept clean

The interior seemed to betray the 'humbleness' of the exterior as a luxury bed frame and a fine wardrobe made up the household items

A netizen named Olaniyan Kehinde has stated that being poor shouldn't stop one from dressing well and being organised.

Olaniyan shared this thought in a Facebook group, Rant HQ Extension as he showed off the lovely interior of a batcher house.

The batcher house had a neat interior. Photo Credit: Olaniyan Kehinde

The humble abode whose building is made of woods and bricks had an interior that marvelled netizens and this is largely due to how neat and organised it was kept.

Luxury household items like a bed frame and fine wardrobe were seen in a room in the apartment.

The occupant of the batcher seemed to have a thing for organisation as everything looked in place and pleasant to the eyes, from multi-coloured clothings used as rugs to the well-laid bed.

Some netizens argued that the batcher paints a picture of one rich fellow whose fortunes experienced a downturn.

Netizens react

Prince Sammie Henshaw said:

"The beautiful thing about this house is that, there is light, houses that are built in the city so beautiful these days dey in darkness or run on Gen..."

Hrh ObiJohn Fada Fada said:

"With the look of things in that house , this person was really leaving large then get serious challenges then decide to pipe low like this.

"That's it."

Shandy Sharon Plus said:

"It seems that the owner of this house is a capinter or a furniture, cos wen u check all the rooms, mostly all the Woody property are well furnished which an average poor man can't afford."

Anaedumaka Petra said:

"If he is the owner of the land, he will gradually build his desired home.

"Personally I go even stay here build my own house because you see renting apartment? I don't just like it at all especially in this country that we don't even know what people use for foundation that most times tenants hardly build their own house while leaving in their house."

