An unnamed lady recently left social media users amused with her attempt at creating her own version of laid edges

In the now-viral video, the bald lady is seen using a makeup pencil to draw hair edges

The video left several internet users amused over the end result which wasn't what they expected

Almost every woman - and man - is obsessed with maintaining healthy hair and good edges.

Well, for those who aren't exactly blessed with this gift, a lady has shared an interesting update on how to slay madeup edges.

Photos of the lady drawing her edges. Credit: @nigerianbraids

Source: Instagram

In a video posted by blogger, @nigerianbraids, a bald lady is seen showing the internet how she got her edges.

The beginning of the video sees her drawing half circles around her edges before proceeding to shade in them.

Then, she uses some edge control gel, perhaps to give it a more 'natural' feel. As if that was not hilarious enough, the lady packed invisible hair in a bun.

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video

mrs.pollard17:

"I gotta start recognizing sooner when people are playing in my face."

tour_lanny:

"Her edges are better laid than mine"

_alohalani:

"I thought she was going to put a scarf on and it be lookin’ all cute."

0sadebame:

"I was waiting to see how it was all gonna end."

cherrymemzy:

"I need to knw wetin una dey smoke."

dellesallure:

"I was waiting for the wig."

enechejo:

"You don’t have fear of God? I waited for something I’m not sure of. Ladies and gentlemen expectation kills."

blumandyy:

"I can’t believe I waited till the end for the style."

ladyaua:

"I fully watched it with High Expectations to see what she was gonna do."

joopiecharmz:

"What tis happening here ? I dunno what I've witnessed but my life will never be the same life again. #laughcry"

