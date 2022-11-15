A young woman @ladyblaq has shared the heartbreaking moment her grandmother broke down in tears

@ladyblaq was leaving for school and her sad grandmother could not control her emotions as she cried bitterly

Reacting to the trending video, social media users gushed over the strong bond between the two family members

A grandmother burst into tears as she watched her granddaughter get set to leave for school.

In an emotional video, the woman bent her head downwards and cried uncontrollably as her granddaughter tried her best to console her.

Grandma weeps as granddaughter leaves for school

As she cried, she poured blessings on her granddaughter, praying that all her efforts in school yield positive results.

Sharing the video via TikTok, @ladyblaq said:

"Awww my grandma crying because I'm going back to school. I will miss you much more granny. Love you so much. May you continue to live long for us."

Social media reactions

@vibebwoyvelly said:

"Omoh only their generation fit love like this. This our generation ati yawerey."

@atobateleolaitan0 wrote:

"This make me miss my Granny she died last week May Allah SWT Grant her Aljanah fridaus."

@olayemiolabisiola commented:

"This makes me cry because this is how my grandma care for me her love for me is too much. Please don't stay long before you will come back ooo sis."

@fiesta691 said:

"May God continue to bless you for this my sister, some of this girls old people dey irritate them, thinking they will be young forever."

@beentwu said:

"Lmaoo see my fellow Hausa girl we Dey sound like Yoruba thank God I’m not alone. Allah ya bada Saha Dan Allah a dinga wa Kaka video call."

@opeyemi7305 added:

"You can't understand come and ask me I really miss her now iya alakara may your soul rest in peace my grandma."

Watch the video below:

