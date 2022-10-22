A young Nigerian girl has shared a video of her mother's reaction after she got set to return to school

The viral video showed the mother breaking down in tears as her daughter brought out her bags to leave

Social media users have penned down their thoughts as some people revealed their mothers never acted like that

A beautiful young girl got ready to go back to school but her mother was not having it at all.

The woman cried uncontrollably as she watched her daughter pack her bags to leave the house.

This is coming shortly after the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) called off its strike which lasted for months.

Sharing the video via Instagram, the girl said:

"After the strike going back to school. This was my mum's reaction."

Emotional comments trail video of mum crying as daughter returns to school

@mhizfave213 said:

"Omo the day wey u go marry dis woman go cry like say tomorrow no dey ah swr."

@pweddy1 wrote:

"Not my mum counting days for me to carry my wahala and go. My mother na hard hearted woman."

@am_benita7 commented:

"Are you an only daughter? cuz my mom too used to be dramatic when Eva am going. She go chase me finish den she will call 100x with teary voice."

@queenella972 reacted:

"Honestly you must be helpful at home that is why she is missing you so much. Keep loving her dear."

@user7631949505249 added:

"For girl child only but if nah boy piking I swear she go give thanks Giving even buy drink for people say my son final done They go person like me."

@suggadeio1 added:

"Mothers are so precious I had same experience with my mom,she can cry for Africa. May God keep blessing them for us."

Watch the video below:

