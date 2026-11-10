StarTimes’ Christmas promotion offers Nigerian subscribers free bouquet upgrades, bonus viewing days and festive gifts from November 10 to January 15

Two-month renewals can unlock seven to 21 extra viewing days, but both payments must be made within 24 hours

The offer comes as StarTimes competes with DStv, GOtv and streaming platforms for subscribers facing rising living costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Pay-TV operator StarTimes has announced a Christmas promotion offering Nigerian subscribers free bouquet upgrades, additional viewing days and festive gifts, as competition for customers intensifies across the entertainment industry.

The campaign, tagged “Xmas Level Up: Same Recharge, More Entertainment,” runs from November 10, 2026, to January 15, 2027.

StarTimes offers subscribers free package upgrades in a Christmas Promo. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

The offer allows eligible customers to enjoy higher subscription packages without paying additional fees, providing some relief for households facing rising living costs.

StarTimes unveils free subscription upgrades

Under the promotion, subscribers who renew their packages for one month will automatically enjoy content from the next higher bouquet at no extra cost.

Nova subscribers will move to Basic, Basic customers will access Classic, while Classic subscribers will enjoy Super bouquet content.

However, subscribers already on the Super package will receive seven additional viewing days instead of a bouquet upgrade.

The company said the benefits would remain valid throughout the subscription period, allowing customers to access more entertainment without increasing their regular payments.

Two-month payments attract additional rewards

StarTimes is offering bigger incentives to customers who renew their subscriptions for two months, according to a Leadership report

Eligible subscribers will retain their upgraded bouquets throughout the payment period and receive between seven and 21 bonus viewing days, depending on their packages.

However, the company introduced a key condition: both monthly payments must be completed on the same day, within 24 hours, to qualify.

Subscribers choosing the two-month option may also receive Christmas gifts, subject to availability.

The gifts must be claimed through physical subscription payments at StarTimes business halls or authorised dealer outlets.

How Nigerian subscribers can qualify

Customers can participate by renewing eligible subscriptions during the promotional period.

Payments can be made through the StarTimes ON App, company business halls, authorised dealers and supported platforms, including OPay, PalmPay, Paga, BaxiBox and Switchto931.

However, subscribers seeking physical Christmas gifts must complete their transactions at designated outlets.

StarTimes Marketing Director, Oke Umurhohwo, said the initiative was designed to make festive entertainment more affordable for families.

“We want our subscribers to enjoy more without having to spend more,” he said.

MultiChoice and DStv battle subscriber loss amid growing streaming services. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Pay-TV operators battle for subscribers

The promotion comes as StarTimes, DStv and GOtv compete for Nigerian households increasingly weighing subscription costs against other essential expenses.

Streaming platforms are also expanding consumers' entertainment choices, putting traditional pay-TV providers under pressure to deliver greater value.

For StarTimes, free upgrades and bonus viewing days represent an effort to reward existing customers, encourage renewals and strengthen subscriber loyalty during the festive season.

New packages arrive on DStv, GOtv

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian households paying for satellite television now have fresh decisions to make following MultiChoice's sweeping restructuring of DStv and GOtv subscription packages.

The pay-TV operator, now under CANAL+ ownership, introduced a revised subscription structure on November 5, 2026, reducing the number of packages on both platforms to four each.

Source: Legit.ng