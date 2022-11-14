A funny and pretty little girl has kept people in stitches with her jealous attitude toward her parents at home

In a hilarious video, the little girl's parents lay beside each other but their little daughter wasn't happy about it

The short clip showed her crying and doing everything possible to displace her mother and take over her position

A funny little girl got emotional after seeing her father get cozy with her mother at home.

In the TikTok clip shared by angybritton, her doting parents lay side by side with each other when the little girl interrupted and broke down in tears.

The little girl saw her parents getting cozy. Photo Credit: @angybritton/TikTok

She used her tiny hands to push her mother's face out, and when her mission seemed impossible, she screamed so hard that her father had to intervene.

The funny dad jokingly asked his wife to leave as his daughter took over and laid on him. After completing her mission, she smiled happily.

Social media reactions

@blessiejen said:

"Madam, can't u see their matching outfits, u are not part of the family mama."

@ishotthesherif167 stated:

"The way she’s so pleased with herself when she gets him to herself."

@brendamaynard1970 wrote:

"Don't worry my daughter was the same but she is 24 still a daddy girl but now mommy bestie. shopping makeup secrets love it, but daddy still can't do."

@tia.burey said:

"Nope after he pushed me away I would gladly help them pack their bags to leave and restart my life again. You are not needed with them."

@lizzie29944 reacted:

"So this is the reason why my man is praying for girl child so she can take him from me okay we shall see boys all the way."

@jamesgreen0801 added:

"Oh the memories My last 1 had a radar. If close our BR door she could be dead. Here she comes putn her hand under the door. I want my dada."

@niiwalker396 wrote:

"Exactly how my bby boy reacts when any woman gets near me even my mom. I am a single father."

Watch the video below:

