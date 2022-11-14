A heartwarming video making the rounds online shows the moment a father saw his daughter for the first time

The man who had been away from town returned to see his beautiful daughter at the airport alongside her mother

After seeing his child, the doting father carried her in his arms and kissed her with so much love and joy in his heart

A father was overjoyed after sighting his beautiful daughter, Zoey, for the first time.

The young father who had taken a trip out of town unfortunately could not witness the birth of his daughter.

Dad carries daughter for the first time Photo Credit: @lizzyken/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, shortly after his baby girl was born, he returned to town and was overwhelmed by the sight of her beautiful face.

In the sweet clip, he carried her in his arms and showered her with kisses as his lover watched in awe.

They proceeded to the car and he couldn't let go of her. He kept on staring and gushing over his daughter while being filmed.

Social media reactions

@rarediamond038 said:

"Can't wait for my son to meet his dad for the first time. Like its really frustrating not having him around. It’s 7 months now and baby is 2 months."

@biancachiamaka stated:

"Can’t wait for my son to meet his Dad for the first time."

@debbiev4 commented:

"My daughter meet her daddy last upper week she's 2 years 3 months, and he travels when I'm a month pregnant."

@conffyekeson reacted:

"Make una no duck this night ooooh cox baby girl is still young."

@dblack136 said:

"This is sweet."

Source: Legit.ng