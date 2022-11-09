A mother has shared a video showing the moment his her baby tried avoiding his father's kiss to his head

The baby made some sounds to show he does not want such affections as his parents kept laughing

Many people on TikTok found the video very hilarious as some wondered what must have been going through his mind

A mother, @theelaceceo, has shared a funny video of her two-month old son dodging his father's mouth from kissing him.

In the clip, the kid took his head away many times just in time to avoid the father's lips form touching his. He repeated the action a few times to show he knew what he was doing.

The baby kept putting his head away to show his dad he is displeased. Photo source: TikTok/@theelaceceo

As that was going on, the mother was in the background could not stop laughing. The man also found the baby's act quite funny.

When the dad was able to kiss his head, the baby made a sound showing his displeasure. He dodged his mouth again when he tried reaching for him.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 8000 comments with more than 300,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jt. said:

"He literally said no."

JasmineChanice said:

"He said stop nd wiping the kisses off."

E said:

"These new babies are too funny."

Rocki jonez said:

"He knows what daddy be doing."

Taylor Lauren said:

"He said BOUNDARIES!"

azzurashyann asked:

"He’s literally responding to y’all LMAOOO, where y’all get him from?"

The mother replied:

"He came out of me but I think they swapped him out bc He gotta be from Amazon."

Jozelle Renia said:

"My boys going to be a boxer with them moves."

Amani Chanel said:

"Wow these kids are so advanced it’s scary."

