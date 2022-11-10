A beautiful daughter became so emotional when she saw her dad who had spent 12 long years in the prison

Seeing him come out of their house to meet her when she was returning from school surprised her

Many people who watched the touching reunion of the father and child told the man to do anything to always be there for her

An emotional video has shown the moment a father, @michaelbrown40745, who has been a prisoner for the past 12 years, returned home to surprise his daughter.

As the girl was coming back from school, the man gently walked out of their home with his hands folded behind his back.

The daughter kept crying as her father hugged her. Photo source: TikTok/@michaelbrown40745

Daughter cried when she saw her father

Immediately the girl saw him, she froze and could not walk further anymore. The father had to walk towards the child and hugged her.

What sounded like an emotionally laden sob turned into a loud cry. The surprise homecoming got the daughter overwhelmed with emotions.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 5,000 comments with 145,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jerramy Wood said:

"That’s more than enough reason to never go back! Have a good family life!"

coboda03 said:

"Please sir do what it takes to stay. She needs you!!"

NikkiTee730 said:

"Wow, she is his twin. This is a beautiful moment. I'm over here with big tears in my eyes. These are tears of joy."

beautiful savage said:

"That first cry she let out. Went thru my entire soul and I’m bawling. I’m so happy for her."

Madelyn Rodriguez said:

"The pain kids have to endure in these situations are heartbreaking. So happy you got your daddy baby."

Meme said:

"My daughter will never get to do this her father died n prison ...soo happy for you two!"

anitracottman said:

"Enjoy the rest of your amazing lives together. Graduations, wedding and all the good things."

