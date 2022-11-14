A little boy has gone viral on TikTok app after he was spotted entering his father's cupboard in the sitting room

In a trending video shared via TikTok, the little boy was seen entering the cupboard and closing the door with ease

Netizens who came across the clip had different things to say as some stated that kids also need space

A handsome little kid surprised several netizens on social media with his unexpected action at home.

A viral clip shows the cute kid walking majestically toward a cupboard in the sitting room.

His surprised dad filmed the moment as the little boy gently opened the cupboard, entered successfully and closed the door behind him. He however left a small space for air.

The little boy who went in with a phone was spotted through the small space pressing the phone with full concentration.

Social media reactions

@kholomasknkhafoa2 said:

"My Son did this and fell asleep I looked for him and called the police I nearly died. Have kids they say."

@petubby wrote:

"Then he falls to sleep in there and you look for him until you call the police."

@makhumalolee commented:

"My nephew did this and fell asleep long story short. The police were called for a search."

@missp620 reacted:

"One thing I've learned is once they touch those phones they don't wanna disturbed."

@jeddy411 said:

"Hehe am not sure if you would love to hear this, but hey this is the beginning of deeper headache, my son was like that and it gets worse as he grow."

@thatosteyn wrote:

"Imagine panicking thinking a child has disappeared and calling the police etc only to find him asleep in there."

@atlhomile said:

"My nephew once did this I searched for that child even if at the pit toilet I was crying wondering what am gonna say to my sister."

Source: Legit.ng