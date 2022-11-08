A beautiful mother has shared a video of her son's reaction whenever she tries to sing in his presence

In the hilarious clip shared on TikTok, the little boy broke down in tears immediately after he heard his mum's voice

Reacting to the video, some mothers revealed via the comments section that their babies also behave the same way

A mother has shared a funny video of her son crying uncontrollably after hearing her sing at home.

While sharing the video, the concerned mother said her son always acts like that and she has no idea why.

She shared evidence on TikTok showing the little boy breaking down in tears as she tried to sing. He even took off his hat.

"My baby cries when I sing. Guys why?", the worried mother asked netizens on TikTok with 'crying emojis'.

Social media reactions

@bubbles_14800 said:

"Him taking off the hat "mom I respect you but please."

@nomathembampinga wrote:

"I think he thinks u r shouting at him, mine is 6months n does the same habatle lerata."

@phumzile194 stated:

"I see all that, mare chomi this boy betrayed you. Jooo hape he is his father's copy, literally."

@kim.k2605 reacted:

"The baby is a paid actor as for taking the hat off."

@ponzetta1 said:

"Maybe the song is too loud for him. Try something soft like the "I love you, you love me ,we are happy family song."

@tlaki_kekana added:

"He reminds me of my baby, but I know the reason why, when I was pregnant with him, I used to listen to rbn and gospel songs, and I will literally cry."

