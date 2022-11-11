A man from Akure, Ondo state has rebuilt his motorcycle and added some interesting features that has made him a viral sensation

A video capturing the creative cyclist was posted on Twitter by Segun Ariyoosu who said he was surprised by the bike

Nigerians on the platform have also taken to the comment section to express how creative people can get in this part of the world

A Nigerian man has been seen riding a customised motorcycle that has a steering like a car.

The young biker who is from Akure, Ondo state was captured flaunting the motorcycle around town.

The creative motorcyclist was sighted in Akure, Ondo state. Photo credit: @segunmonday2410.

Apart from having a steering like a car, the bike also has a hand gear which is controlled with the right hand instead of the leg.

The throttle of the bike is controlled with the leg instead of hand as it is with normal motorcycles.

Twitter user, Segun Ariyoosu who captured the video posted it on the platform where it has attracted the attention of other Nigerians.

Reactions from Twitter users

Nigerians on Twitter are admiring the young man's creative ingenuity. The post has been liked by many who appreciate his creativity. See a few of what people are saying below:

@zynowales said:

"Imagine there was an enabling environment in this man's young age with such a talent? Nigeria is a killer of dreams, visions, talents and glory. Until the evil is undone there's no end to destinies that'll be wasted."

@momolesho said:

"WW11 motorcycle get hand gear."

@ShugabanR commented:

"Nigerians are creative."

Nigerians commend man who added glass doors and window to his Keke

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a creative Nigerian Keke rider added glass doors to his Keke and made it stand out.

The man who plies his trade in Jos, Plateau state embarked on the customisation and made his Keke look different.

His creativity was captured in viral photos that trended on Facebook and other social media platforms for many days.

Nigerians commended the man for improving on his tricycle and seeking the comfort of his passengers.

