A Nigerian man has opened a Suya joint and he has given it an interesting name that has caught atention online

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday, November 11, by Jay Mobile the name of the joint was boldly written as "University of Suya"

The video has gone viral and generated laughter on social media with many rushing to the comment section to bare their minds

The name of a Nigerian Suya joint captured in a viral video has generated hilarious reactions online.

In the short TikTok video shared on Sunday, November 11 by Jay Mobile, the owner of the joint identified his shop with a bold signpost almost the size of an average billboard.

The name given to the Suya joint by the vendor has gone viral. Photo credit: TikTok/@jaymobile001 and Ozoz Sokoh/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Boldly written on the sign post is 'University of Suya", and it has a company logo which completes the corporate identity of the Suya joint.

University of Suya, faculty of meatology

One other interesting thing about the Suya joint is that it is also called the 'faculty of meatology.'

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

It is not known why the owner chooses such interesting apparitions for his Suya shop, but a lot of people find it very hilarious.

Posting the video, Jay Mobile says jokingly that he is going to enrol in the 'university.'

He didn't clearly state the location of the joint but some people in the comment section said it is in Osogbo, while other said it is in Akure.

Watch the video below:

Reactions fro TikTok users

Many TikTokers who have seen the video took to the comment section to laugh out loud. A lot of them used emoji to illustrate how funny the name given to the Suya joint is. See some of what people are saying below:

@ladyfavo7 said:

"Nothing we no go see for Naija."

@DH_Donny commented:

"Na futa be this na."

Boy spills his grandmother's puff-puff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a boy who sells puff-puff spilled it on the road.

In a video seen on social media, the boy was sighted trying to gather the delicacy back into the container.

A young lady however helped the boy to pay for the puff-puff as he said it belonged to his grandmother.

Source: Legit.ng