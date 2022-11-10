A bold and pretty little girl has called out her teacher who prevented her from putting on lipgloss while in school

In a hilarious clip, the little girl questioned who made such rules as she tackled the teacher over her action

The smart girl narrated how everything happened in school and many netizens took sides with her on Instagram

A little girl has expressed her pain after a teacher stopped her from putting on lipgloss in school.

The bold girl in a video, complained that her lips looked dry and she rubbed lipstick to stop it from bleeding, only for her teacher to scold her.

Little girl tackles her teacher Photo Credit: @schaschagabor

She ranted bitterly over who made such rules as she insisted that she would keep rubbing lipstick and making her lips pop.

In her words:

"Hey guys so before I go to bed I need to tell you something. I was at school my teacher Mrs Fabian was passing out folders. When she passed mine, I took it and put it in my bag.

"My lips looked chapped so I put lip gloss on and my teacher miss Douglas she said no we don't put lip gloss on in school. That it's against the rules. I can't believe this.

"Okay so who came up with these rules? I can't believe they have such rules in their brain. My lipstick must be popping."

Social media reactions

Lovin.life_53 said:

"Silly rules, love how you articulate. I pray your continued success because I know it is on the way. Class President, Spokesperson, City Official, Governors, Movies, World Changer etc. Soon to come."

Mademoiselle_paris.j stated:

"Right cuz Who came up with these rules?"

A_woman_of_virtue_ noted:

"Such a cutie pie! But on another note, she reminds me of young Raven Simone aka Olivia from the Cosby show."

Vanessaclifton7 wrote:

"Me either baby! Your so articulate & adorable!! When is your first movie?"

Stylesbyshavone commented:

"Hey Mom go find out about that Rule BS , Cause teach sound mad jealous of baby girl. Period."

The_a.soul_experience said:

"Your Teacher a hater Periodtt! Keep your lips poppin poo #Gn."

Ruby_butterfly_miles added:

"That is crazy That is a unfair rule. if you guys can’t wear, lip gloss she can’t wear lipstick and that’s that."

