A young-looking woman who went online that she is 42 years old declare that is very single and searching

The woman revealed that guys do not want to be in a relationship with her because she is in her early 40's

Many TikTokers who reacted to her video said that she must probably had been dating young boys as real men will appreciate her beauty

A beautifully looking woman, @themilkmarie33, has gone online to share a video herself as she revealed that she is 45.

The woman said that guys always back out of relationship with her whenever they realise that is that old.

Many people said that real men will love to date her. Photo source: TikTok/@themilkmarie33

Source: UGC

In the clip, she therefore revealed that she is still very single and searching. Many people could not believe she is that old.

Some TikTokers in her comment section asked for her skin care routine.

Watch her video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 23,000 comments with more than 200,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Mario1578 said:

"Lies!!! That make them want you even more when you look like that!"

Iam_megan_marie_ said:

"45 where??? We need a selfcare Routine tutorial cause ain’t now way ur 45!!! Gorgeous Queen."

LaToya Ekpenyoung said:

"Yep I plan on aging just like her. Yall think she mind? 45."

Kool Will 1 said:

"You look 25."

Lorenzo L Edwards said:

"Must be young boys! 45 is just right."

dazmennmiller779 said:

"And you beautiful."

Dopefresh_Dom said:

"I go through the same thing. No one believes my age. We are the definition of black don’t crack..."

Chuck Purnell said:

"Age is nothing but a number. That’s their loss…"

AcePabloChocolateBar said:

"They trippin...45 where bring that same energy and vibe over here."

