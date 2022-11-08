A pretty young lady took to TikTok to share a video containing her throwback photo which she took in 2011 while in secondary school

The video was posted on Sunday, November 6 by Queen Ruthy, showing herself in her secondary school uniform

Queen also posted her most recent photos, showing how so cute and endowed she has become in the space of 12 years

A transformation video posted by a young lady has gone viral and attracted reactions from TikTokers.

Queen Ruthy took to TikTok on Sunday, November 6 to share how her body has changed over the period of 11 years.

Queen Ruthy's beautiful body has stunned TikTokers. Photo credit: TikTok/@queenruthy1.

Queen posted an old photo of herself while she was still in the secondary school some 11 years ago.

In the first photo, she was putting on her school uniform and posed beside what looks like her school banner.

Queen's body transformation stuns TikTokers

12 years later, Queen's body has changed as she now looks stunning and so pretty.

She has become shapely and her skin glowed brightly. Queen said it is God who has kept her and saw her through all the years.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

Queen's transformed body has endeared her to many TikTok users who rushed to the comment section to say one or two things about her. See a few of what they are saying below:

@johnhaki254 commented:

"Indeed money is good."

@Mixta Banker said:

"You look gallant from start."

@Fyn Man Labista commented:

"Boamposem awwww my grandfather from Diaso was the headmaster at that time he died earlier."

Man's transformation photos causes stir on TikTok

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young man took to TikTok to share the changes his body has gone through over the years.

The young man posted an old photo of himself in 2017 when he was still in what people might call trenches.

This was followed up with new photos that show a totally transformed man bubbling with life.

In the new photos, he looks neater and shines like a million stars. A lot of persons who saw the photos doubted that he is the same person.

Source: Legit.ng