A man has generated reactions on TikTok because he went to his traditional wedding with at least 21 live cows

In an interesting video posted by Papa Usna on Wednesday, November 3, the cows were all released at once during the wedding

The bride was also treated like a queen as she was carried up by able-bodied young men who handled her with a lot of care

The video of a man who stormed his traditional wedding with nothing less than 21 live cows has gone viral.

In the short TikTok clip posted on November 3 by Papa Usna, the cows were seen as they left the pen and were herded to the wedding.

The man also pampered his wife and treated him like a queen. Photo credit: TikTok/@solidad_temple.

A simple count yielded at least 21 live cows. They all were released at onnce from a fenced area and made to move to where the wedding was taking place.

Bride treated like a queen

Apart from the large number of cows brought to the wedding by the groom, the bride was also given a queenly treatment.

In the video, able-bodied men lifted the bride up as if they did not want her feet to touch the ground.

The place where the video was recorded and where the wedding took place is not yet known.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

A lot of TikTok users have stormed the comment section of the video to air their minds. A lot of them praised the groom for his display of wealth. See some of the comments below:

@lidiah said:

"I will keep clapping for others until my time."

@Rosebella Atieno said:

"Congrats! I'm happy for them."

@user5166461874833 commented:

"I love this. I'm a longing for such wonderful rorashio in Jesus mighty name."

@user8411712881667mama reacted:

"Some people are lucky and some are just unlucky."

@Hemstone Smith said:

"This is how we do it in Luo land."

Nigerian lady shows off bride price paid on her head

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady posted a video to show off the bride price paid on her head.

The young lady proudly showed off the items as they were carried to her father's compound in Edo state.

A lot of Nigerians on social media praised the lady's husband saying he did well.

