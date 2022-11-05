A very handsome young man has posted a video to show how his body has changed over a period of five years

Conrad Coney posted the now viral video on Friday, November 4 and he showed his past photos when he was younger in 2017

In the old photos, Conrad looked extremely dark, but things changed as the years went by and his body now glows

A TikTok user has taken to the platform to share how he changed into a handsome young man over the course of 5 years.

In a viral video he posted on Friday, November 4, the young man identified as Conrad Coney shared old and new photos of himself.

Conrad's physical looks changed for the better in 2022. Photo credit: TikTok/@coney.1995.

Source: UGC

In the old photos, Conrad looked extremely dark and his dressing as at then cannot be described as good-looking.

However, some new photos he posted alongside the old ones show a totally transformed Conrad.

His physical looks in the new photos changed totally with his skin shinning and glowing so nicely.

Conrad now looks so handsome that some TikTokers in the comment section said he is not the same person in the old photos.

Some of his followers even contend that his height has added.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Zoe Church said:

"In 2017, most girls would have rejected you. But right now you are their crush and I don't blame them."

@annabello23 reacted:

"Not the same person."

@Dinah reacted:

"I never knew that if someone gets money, he becomes tall."

@samantha said:

"By then l think those were your favourite pictures."

@user7055062552954 reacted:

"Money washes away dirt."

@Dee'Gracy said:

"Money talks bro. Now you are tall."

@user9437613766474 reacted:

"Life is a journey."

@tesibaibe said:

"God is good dear. Much love handsome and more blessings."

@Kellygold741 commented:

"Abeg I still get hope."

@Miya Tausi asked:

"Where did you buy that height of 2020?"

Source: Legit.ng