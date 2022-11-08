A beautiful Canadian lady who commands a huge following on social media has said she can't go to work

The god-looking petite beauty said she is too pretty to walk up at 6am daily to show up for work for her entire life

Her sentiments ignited mixed reactions, with some fans slamming her and calling her lazy while others agreed with her

A young TikToker is ready to give up the rigours of gainful employment, saying she’s just too pretty to bother with a job.

TikToker Lucy Welcher says she's too pretty to work. Photo: Lucy Welcher.

Source: UGC

Lucy Welcher, a social media influencer, made the bold declaration in a recent video that has fiercely divided the internet.

In a viral clip seen by , the beautiful petite lady stated that she is not ready to work for the rest of her life.

"I do not want to work for the rest of my life. Does it look like I want to get up at 6 a.m. every day for the next 60 years?

No! I’m too pretty for that!" Welch subsequently snapped, before taking a sassy sip of her iced coffee.

Mixed reactions from fans

Fans were quick to give their own thoughts, with many slamming the self-confident content creator, labeling her lazy and entitled.

One critic complained:

"Try waking up at 4 a.m. every day working 60 hours a week."

Another blasted:

“Someone’s entitled. I hope you get humbled girl, you need it. Looks have to nothing to do with working and it’s sad you have that mentality.”

Third one bluntly stated:

"How about trying to be an adult instead of a privileged princess expecting life to be handed to you?"

However, there were hundreds of supporters who agreed with Welcher and said they were similarly worn down by work.

“Preach it siz!” one enthused.

A second supporter said:

"Sending this to every employer I’ve ever had."

One male admirer said:

"You can be my housewife I make 6 figures a year just make sure the house is clean and food is on the table."

