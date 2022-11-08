A tall black lady has shown people how she became a flight attendant at the age of 19 even though her father initially kicked against it

Sharing a video of her training sessions with other co-attendants, the lady answered people's questions on what they needed to become one

A school certificate, a minimum height of 163cm and a performance in a four-week course were some of the requirements she satisfied

A 19-year-old lady, @ayishaaa1, has made a video of how she became a flight attendant at a young age.

In the TikTok clip that has gathered thousands of reactions online, the lady showed the different drills she had to go through before becoming fit for the job.

Many people said they love her kind of job. Photo source: TikTok/@ayishaaa1

Source: UGC

What is needed to become flight attendant?

At a point in the video, she closed an aircraft's door as she made hand gestures in the aisle as part of her training.

To be ready for situations where she had to deal with water, the lady and her colleagues went through swimming sessions.

A school certificate and the ability to pass a four-week course were some of her job requirements.

She revealed that her dad initially did not like the job.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 400 comments with 53,000 likes.

Below are some of the reactions:

EverybodyhatesJennifer said:

"All my life have always wanted to be a flight attendant buh my parents didn’t agree to that."

Idk asked:

"Can I be flight attendant without knowing how to swim???"

She replied:

"Its a requirement to become cabin crew."

Fayee asked:

"How did u get into it like what did you study I wanna get into this?"

She replied:

"You need to have an high school degree. Once you get the job, the airline has an internal course where you learn everything, usually for 4 weeks."

user6734951008486 said:

"In a few year's that would be me. Am in school for the travel tourism program and my goal is to become a flight attendant."

Source: Legit.ng