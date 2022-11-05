A viral video showing a pregnant lady getting emotional as she cried after taking an injection has stirred reactions

The pregnant lady blamed the injection pains on her husband who put her in the family way as the man wondered what he did wrong

Many people who reacted to the video said they love how cute both of them are as some to buckle up for delivery

A pregnant Nigerian, @victoriamiragold, lady shared a video of how she started crying after she got an injection at a hospital

Sitting in a car, she blamed her husband for everything she is passing through since she is carrying his baby.

A man cried funnily in a video after getting an injection in the hospital. Photo source: TikTok/@victoriamiragold

Source: UGC

Pregnant woman blamed husband for injection pain

The woman with tears in her eyes said that she is never coming to the hospital ever again. She added that they told her she would still be getting a drip whenever she wants to give birth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

All through the time the lady was complaining, the man was calm as he kept asking how he is the cause of her trouble.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over one million views with more than 1,000 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

2121blessing said:

"this kind communication still dey for love."

oluwaisinvolve2 said:

"If u wan con born nko now that u are crying like dis for injection hmmmn sorry in advance."

Crowny said:

"Na last born u marry so."

Nora$$bebs said:

"Did she say mommy??? I don tire."

Treasure Evans said:

"mama dey cry for injection, if labour start wetin you go do."

KING’SWARD APPEARANCES said:

"Pregnancy will make you so emotional, any small thing na to cry, worry no more sis, it will soon be over when you’re holding your bundle of joy."

Girlfriend suddenly fell pregnant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady Nigerian lady, @vickyskyyy__, went online to share how her boyfriend reacted when she became pregnant.

She stated that despite the fact that he was scared, he kept sending her encouraging words, saying they would have the baby together. Sharing the screenshots of their WhatsApp chats, she described her lover as "an intentional man".

The man said:

"Please keep our child. We made that baby out of love. Nobody ever expected it to turn out like this... I want our happiness...."

Source: Legit.ng