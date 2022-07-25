A little girl has attracted the attention of fast-rising singer, Lade, after her epic viral performance on TikTok

In a TikTok video, the little girl sang and danced to Lade's Adulthood na scam with a very sweet voice

Reacting to the adorable video, excited singer Lade applauded the little girl while revealing that she has a gift for her

A hilarious video of a little girl singing and dancing to the trending song, Adulthood na Scam, has been making rounds online.

The sweet video captured the little girl smiling and singing the song with a very nice voice.

She was also seen dancing and shaking her body while singing to the song. She seemed so excited.

Little Girl sings Adulthood na scam Photo Credit: Molade Official

Source: Instagram

Little girl receives praises

Reacting to the video, singer Lade reposted the video on her Instagram account and hailed the girl. She stated that it is the best video for her while promising to give a gift to the little girl for putting a smile on her face.

In her words:

"My video of the Day❤️❤️. She even Twrk join Can someone tag her mom or guardian . I have a little something for her ❤️❤️."

Nigerians react to the funny video

Marrzofficial said:

" maddoooo."

Nourish_valid noted:

"Am glad she can sing the song at this age adulthood no go hard you my dear❤️."

Prissy_el remarked:

"Them don born Iye ."

Sunnyjahcent stated:

"Aaah me trying to see where that voice is coming from ."

Wesley_george_official commented:

"She never even reach teenage hood, she don dey think of adult hood already."

Sir_emma123 reacted:

"Who’s grandma that."

Amchysky said:

"Do make you reach adulthood first ."

Source: Legit.ng