A man has shared his pain on Twitter after his baby girl broke an entire crate of egg when she snook into the kitchen

In anger, the dad identified as Vulfang Nwaru asked if there is any daycare boarding school where he can enrol the girl

Twitter users took to the comment section of the tweet to share their thoughts about the girls action

Twitter users have expressed deep shock after a little girl broke an entire crate of eggs in her mother's kitchen.

Vulfang Nwaru shared photos of the moment the little girl was seen standing and staring at the shattered eggs.

The girl's dad has jokingly said she will enrol the girl in a boarding school for breaking eggs. Photo credit: @VulfgangNwaruh.

Source: Twitter

Vulfang expressed anger and asked jokingly if there are daycare boarding schools where he can enrol his baby girl.

He said if there is such, he doesn't mind taking out time to visit her every weekend.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

That appears to be a way of saying he is tired of the baby girl's mischief at home.

He tweeted:

"Any boarding daycare around? Will be visiting her every weekend, I don't mind."

See his full tweet below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Orji_vee said:

"In her little voice " Shey you dey whine me ni."

@Loud_life9 reacted:

"One create of egg for inside this sapa abeg find salary job for am make she dey go work."

@miriamifeoma2 said:

"One thing with broken eggs is you have to clean it up to a T! Every single nook, else your house will smell like pit. Children are not good people tbh."

@IAMMILES_D commented:

"Ahswear, I will call police. Children are not good people walai. Na the cleaning work dey worry me pass walai. I will just tiptoe, pick my cloth, look around for my wife, she go just hear say person Jam door. Na from door I go shout babe, coman see your child ooo."

6-months-old baby walks in viral video

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a mum showed her excitment after her 6-months-old son started walking.

She took hold of the boy's toy and asked him to walk to her and take it.

The boy replied positively as he walked straight to the mum for his toy.

Source: Legit.ng