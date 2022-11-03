A mother got so surprised after bumping into her little daughter carrying out an unexpected action in the kitchen

In the video shared via TikTok, the little girl opened the fridge and licked the door with full concentration

As soon as she heard her mother's voice, the little girl turned around and pretended as if nothing happened

A funny little girl recently shocked her mother to the bones after entering the kitchen at home.

The little girl had gone into the kitchen in a hilarious video to open the fridge and lick the door.

Mum sees daughter licking fridge Photo Credit: @ammy4una/TikTok

Source: UGC

Her mother entered the kitchen and got shocked after seeing the little girl licking the dripping water from the door of the fridge.

The woman screamed in shock and her baby turned immediately and walked away as if nothing happened. Her face however showed a visible display of guilt.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Social media reactions

@zya.mporoza said:

"What are you talking about I was never there."

@sedyboojoy stated:

"The way she walks away ngathi she didn't do anything."

@thapelojnrhlongwane wrote:

"So she knew what she was doing is wrong but hey her cute face says a lot that am guilty."

@josaya.masilo commented:

"This cutie has been popping up on fyp sm today and I'm honestly here for it."

@langelihle713 said:

"If you have a child and no one ever said to you cela ungiphe yena, angazi seriously angazi."

@kamogelosekati815 wrote:

"I like the creativity of the table. I wish other were like you to understand that not everything you should buy."

@user1932466194802 added:

"Be careful at some places a freezer can be sticky. His mouth can get stuck."

@akhonamzoneli added:

"My daughters tongue got stuck on the frost when she was a baby. She bled and never did it again."

Watch the video below:

Funny little girl packs her bags to leave home

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that kids are known to put up attitudes and characters that are normal with adults, outstanding their parents while at it.

A video of a Nigerian kid venturing out of her parent's house in reaction to being beaten by her mum has sparked mixed reactions on social media. In the short video shared by @pulsenigeria247 on Instagram, the kid looked visibly annoyed and struggled to gather her lunch box as well as another bag in readiness for her exit.

Her mum could be seen hilariously appealing to the kid to change her mind, a plea that seemed to be falling on deaf ears. Like an adult, the kid stormed out of the house with her bags, stealing glances back at her mum.

Source: Legit.ng