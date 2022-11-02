A lady has shared a hilarious video of the position she found her babies after asking her husband to babysit them

The mother of two came out to see her twin babies tucked into the couch in a very funner manner

Her husband, on the other hand, sat peacefully on the couch while pressing his mobile phone as his wife watched

A mother has shared a funny video of her babies and her husband who was asked to babysit.

The mother said she stepped out for two minutes and asked her husband to babysit the twin babies in her absence.

Dad babysits twin babies Photo Credit: @gabriellabonnacci/TikTok

However, when she got back, she met her husband busy with his phone after tucking their twin babies into the couch.

Social media reactions

The video has kept netizens in stitches as people share hilarious experiences with babysitting fathers.

@hasbulla.98 said:

"Some of yall need to pop open a bottle of some sort of alcohol, pour it up and breathe "

@j2da_clark wrote

"I fell out when I saw the second baby."

@locdammbitions stated:

"Baby a man gone find a way to watch the kids and not watch the kids at the same dan time."

@hotmess.com_ wrote:

"Y'all clearly fail to realize that babies WILL cry if they are uncomfortable, in pain etc. it’s clear these babies are content good job dad."

@paigeelizabeth793 reacted:

"How do I do this for a fully grown adult human? It’s me, I’m the fully grown adult human."

@brittenysmiles said:

"Honestly, it's not going to smother them. they are on their backs and swaddled properly. I guess the haters are mad they didn't think of it first."

@afteraflower said:

"Y’all he's a dad hes TIRED. A moment of peace as a new father shouldn’t be judged so harshly thats actually innovative af."

@blanca_gom13 said:

"Am I the only one who thinks dads for some reason always have the smartest tricks but could never admit it to them."

Lady gets the shock of her life after asking dad to babysit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother identified as Qweenie Star has shared a hilarious video showing the moment she left her kids with her father to babysit.

The young mother had returned from work and was surprised to see one of her children sleeping on the floor. On the other hand, her father slept peacefully on two chairs joined together and covered himself with a duvet. The video has stirred massive reactions from people who came across the clip on the popular app, TikTok.

While some people found the little girl on the floor more amusing, the father's position kept people in stitches as they noted that he slept like a baby on two chairs.

