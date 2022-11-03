A handsome Nigerian man is getting set to tie the knot with the love of his life whom he met six years ago

Sharing sweet photos of himself and his wife-to-be, the young man gushed over the amazing moments he shared with her

Social media users have poured out congratulatory messages to the couple ahead of their wedding

A Nigerian man identified as @Tibz_fresh on Twitter has shared his amazing love journey.

Tibz_fresh met his woman six years ago while living in 'trenches' and since then, it has been a sweet journey of love and happiness.

Couple set to wed after 6 years Photo Credit: @Tibz_fresh

Source: Twitter

The excited man has now decided to move his relationship to the next level by sealing their love and union at the altar.

Sharing sweet throwback and recent photos of themselves, Tibz_fresh said:

"It’s the story of the trenches lovers. It’s been 6 years of love and happiness. It’s about time we make it official. U&IForever’22.

"This was my prayer point while gathering courage to go speak to my fiancée for the first time. We were kids then, but I knew what love was. I could feel it."

Social media reactions

Kessington said:

"Congrat my hommie, you got a keeper. That being said, I dont wanna see " I can't date a broke boy...I can't date a man earning 200k" girls comment under this post...let the ladies with brain comment...this right here is one of those rare kind of love these days."

Simple Favour wrote:

"You would experience so much peace and blessings for being honest boss."

Ayomide commented:

"Na house una take snap una trenches pic so if una dey show us recent pic say God don do am make una snap inside una house now make we see."

Aphrorute added:

"The problem is not standing by a guy when he is broke o..the problem is do you respect yourself as a guy a woman is standing by? Man go broke still get bad character."

Umeadi Danni said:

"Here's the problem with a lot of ladies. Anyone, whether male or female with bad character is unacceptable. But then you are not doing him a favor staying with him while he's broke especially when yourself isn't better."

See tweet below:

Lady set to wed lover after 13 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady has shared her heartwarming love story as she gets set to tie the knot with her love on the 28th May, 2022.

The excited lady identified as Julie Urch on Facebook said she has been dating her man for 13 years and they faced challenges in their relationship. She recounted how she met him at a bank 13 years ago and subsequently bumped into him at winners chapel church where they exchanged contacts.

She went ahead to reveal their relationship hasn't been rosy but they were able to overcome all the challenges they encountered. The bride-to-be further thanked her husband for loving her unconditionally.

Source: Legit.ng