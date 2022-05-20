A beautiful lady identified as Julie Urch has shared her joy on Facebook as she gets set to tie the knot with the love of her life

A beautiful lady has shared her heartwarming love story as she gets set to tie the knot with her love on the 28th May, 2022.

The excited lady identified as Julie Urch on Facebook said she has been dating her man for 13 years and they faced challenges in their relationship.

She recounted how she met him at a bank 13 years ago and subsequently bumped into him at winners chapel church where they exchanged contacts.

Their relationship faced challenges

She went ahead to reveal their relationship hasn't been rosy but they were able to overcome all the challenges they encountered.

In her words:

"Our journey of love which would have been mistaken for a mirage was indeed a journey of destiny amidst the relationship turbulence and wagging tongues of men.

"We weathered both and came out stronger maka Mmadu Abughi Chi ibeya (Man no be God).

"It’s been 13yrs of the good, the bad and the ugly but here we are today waxing stronger in understanding and love."

She thanked her husband for loving her despite her flaws

The bride-to-be further thanked her husband for loving her unconditionally.

"Thank you buddy for loving me unconditionally despite what people have uttered.. Thank you for correcting and tolerating me because I know say my head sabi spark like nepa light most times..Truly it was worth the wait", she said.

27-year-old Nigerian lady weds bedridden 45-year-old man

Meanwhile Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady identified as Christiana has tied the knot with her long term lover, Terkimbir Benjamin Tyough, who is bedridden.

The wedding occasion of the couple who has been together for nine years held in Benue State on Saturday, December 11.

The 27-year-old mother of three has vowed to remain with her man till the end, stating that she loves him.

