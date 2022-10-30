A mother has shown off the lovely bond between her husband her baby daughter as she jokingly called her a side chick

A clip showed that the man always makes out time for the girl as a part has him plaiting her hair in a cute manner

Many people who reacted to the video praised the man, adding that the wife has become the real side chick

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A Nigerian mother, @sunshineruby, has made a very funny video of her daughter and husband and how they bond.

She joking captioned the clip "my husband's side chick" to show that the man gives so much time to their child.

Many people said that the father is indeed committed to her family. Photo source: TikTok/@sunshineruby

Source: UGC

Father and daughter shared quality time

In a part of the clip, the father could be seen plaiting hair for the kid. They even played together as committed parents should with their children.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Many people were wowed by how responsible the man is to the child as they called him the father of the year.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has stirred tens of comments with over 2,000 likes. Below are some of the reactions:

Ademi said:

"Father of the year."

Baba Yagi said:

"Let her enjoy herself."

She replied:

"Make she go enjoy for her own husband."

Bola Olufowodu said:

"It’s the music for me. Bless your husband."

Adewunmi Funmilay998 said:

"This Sidechick fyn pass you oo. Aunty commot eye, so pe o ti lor."

favour said:

"Dem dey even wear matching outfits sef."

FAJEMILEHIN AYOBAMI said:

"It’s like you are the side chic in this case oo."

Happiness Nsikak185 said:

"E be like na you be the husband snatcher ooo... leave my baby alone to enjoy her husband. your baby is so cute."

omaeve1 said:

"mummy leave my baby and go to your own daddy."

Odunayomide said:

"She dey date the man confidently,she no even car."

Father counted children's diapers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a short video showed the moment a Nigerian father, @topsyde12, counted the remaining diapers they had left at home.

After making the count, he calculated how they would be shared between his newborn twins. When the man reasoned that the diapers might not last long, he held his head in his hand.

As soon as he saw a camera secretly filming him, he smiled. Many Nigerians who commented on his post said that God will provide for him.

Source: Legit.ng