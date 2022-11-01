A video of a cute baby, Mirable, has got many people talking as she abandoned her toy for a N500 note on the bed

Many people said that the present generation's love for money is unmatched as they asked her parents to be prepared

Among those who reacted to the video of the kid were TikToker who said that the baby is behaving like a smart one already

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A video of a five-month old baby, Mirable, who picked money over her toy has stirred funny reactions on Tiktok.

Shared by her mother, @vicky_enterprise, the kid had her toy and a N500 note ahead of her on the bed.

Many people said that the kid is very smart. Photo source: TikTok/@vicky_enterprise

Source: UGC

Mirable and N500 note

Mirable frantically crawled past the toy and went for the money without hesitation. Many people were amazed that the kid already values money at her age.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

There were others who funnily remarked that she is representing their gender very well.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 6,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@prettydutchess said:

"Lol my gender never fails."

mrprestige13 said:

"Na precious be this there is nothing u guys want to tell me."

beautylove said:

"The way Small pikin like money pass big Pearson now eh."

ifunanyabethshava said:

"Aswear, kids knows money is everything."

Morgan Captain937 said:

"My gender can never disappoint us we move."

ubogokenneth379 said:

"I talk am say this thing na follow come, atink una see proof now."

Esty matt said:

"She prefer money cos the country too hard."

Iitzedwinalfredosaremen said:

"The father should he ready to work hard, because this generation ehhh."

Donna_amarah said:

"Even our babies understand the economy."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a mother of twins shared a video to show just how even babies could be very competitive when they are being deprived.

In a short TikTok clip, she fed one of her twins a spoon of food while playfully ignoring the other. The other kid was surprised.

Seconds after, she looked at her twin sister very intensely with a stare that showed she was displeased.

Source: Legit.ng