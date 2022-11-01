A primary school boy who was able to hold his class in the absence of a teacher has gone viral on the internet

Arun Bothra, a police officer posted the video of the little boy commanding the attention of his classmates

The passionate way he taught them in the Twitter video impressed many people who called him a natural leader

A primary school boy from India has shown a lot confidence in a video that captured him teaching his classmates.

In the video posted on Twitter by Arun Bothra, a police officer, the boy was seen in the front of the class yelling what appeared to be instructions to his classmates.

His classmates responded to him and paid close attention. Photo credit: @arunbothra.

Source: Twitter

It appeared their teacher was away from the class and then he had to take over command in a military fashion.

Interestingly, his classmates listened attentively to him and and repeated whatever he was saying.

Sharing the video, Bothra wrote in the tweet made in Hindi:

"Just wondering what this child will become when he grows up. Drill maestro or football coach? leader? Or TV Anchor."

See the full tweet below:

Reactions from Twitter users

@PANKAJ_MUMBAI said:

"He is future Editor-In-Chief of @republic news."

@acharya_odisha1 reacted:

"This boy will be the probationer of SVPNPA to lead and command his parade group."

@YogiAdOO7 said:

"Sir not only this boy ,other seating children can become if they get chance to lead like this."

@KhyatiMotawar commented:

"TV anchor is best, such energy, in everything they speak!"

@Kal______El said:

"If you had asked me this then I would have said drill instead. But now I am sure that he will become a news anchor."

@Manojquest said:

"May be none of those you mentioned. But he will find his way for sure."

