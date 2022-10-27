The cute video of a little school girl dancing accurately to O'verdose by Mavin crew has gone viral on TikTok

She was in her school uniform when she danced in the midst of a crowed that cheered her up in endless excitement

The kid demonstrated the song very nicely, making beautiful hand gestures that made the crowd to go crazy

A confident school girl who danced to a song by the Mavin crew has become impressed netizens.

Her beautiful performance was captured in a viral video which was posted on TikTok by @kamjnr1 who is her teacher.

The girl has been described as a fire dancer due to her great skills on the dance floor. Photo cedit: TikTok/@kamjnr1.

Source: UGC

Confidence on the dance floor

She moved her body to the song with a lot of ease, but the most interesting thing is that she refused to betray any form of shyness.

Her dance steps shows someone who must have rehearsed before storming the stage.

Beautiful hand gestures while dancing

She made impressive hand gestures to illustrate what the Mavin crew sang in the hit track.

At a point, she held her gown beautifully like an adult and danced while bending down.

As she danced, the crowd went into a frenzy and cheered her up in. TikTokers are requesting even more dance videos from the little girl.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Nana Akua Vibes768 said:

"Please l need a video from her."

@Acido 4Real commented:

"No one is talking about the other challenger on the side. He's not giving up upon all the focus on the girl side."

@Laiha reacted:

"Eish children of these days."

@jennyeweka said:

"See how am just laughing here."

@Lady Chi Joseph commented:

"It’s the exclaiming in the background for me."

@Jennifer said:

"If not for her long uniform nanka she will dance papa bah she has done well."

@Godson commented:

"No one is talking about the guy because I don't know what he was doing."

@Ebony Splash said:

"Endurance please come for your baby."

@Prince SylvanusWealt said:

"The part where she held her gown while bending down is the sweetest part for me; kudos to her mum."

Boy in school uniform dances for a girl

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a little kid danced in front of a girl trying to use her talents to impress her.

His moves shows someone who desperately wanted to woo a girl he liked.

The beautiful little girl just watched him silently and kept smiling.

Source: Legit.ng