A Port Harcourt based street artist has produced beautiful artworks some of which include the portrait of Governor Nyeso Wike

The artist identified as Obosi Micah Monday also made a nice portrait of the pastor of Omega Power Ministry, Chibuzor Gift Chinyere

In short interview with Legit.ng, Obosi revealed that he started drawing when he was just twelve years old

Obosi Micah Monday is a Port Harcourt based artist who started drawing at the tender age of 12.

Obosi often comes out in the streets with his drawing tools where he draws portraits of anyone that comes to his mind.

Obosi made the portraits of Wike and apostle Gift Chibuzor Chinyere. Photo credit: Obosi Micah Monday.

Source: Original

During such moments, crowds mill around him in admiration as a lot of them watch his work in total amazement.

It was during one of such moments of artistic display that a Legit.ng reporter spotted Obosi in Rumuola, Port Hartcourt.

On that day, he was making a beautiful portrait of the pastor of the Abundant Life Church, Port Harcourt, Pastor Eugen E. Ogu.

Other great portraits made by Obosi

Apart from the pastor, Obosi has produced a very nice portrait of Rivers State Governor Nyeso Wike.

He has also made a nice portrait for the pastor of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere. According to Obosi, he took the portrait to OPM church where it was collected by the pastor's assistant who promised to get back to him but never did. The OPM pastor is known for his generosity towards people with talents.

Explaining how he started drawing, Obosi told Legit.ng:

"I'm 23 yes old and I'm from Akwa Ibom but currently based in Port Harcaurt. My education background is secondary school level. I started drawing when I was 12 years old."

"What gives me the motivation to draw is because I want to have something to show to the world, something that will make my name not to be forgotten such that even when am gone, it will still speak for me. And the major thing here is that God has given me the gift to shine with it."

Ayogu Kingsley produces artwork of Fela Kuti and Thomas Sankara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a young artist named Ayogu Kingsley made an artwork of Fela Kuti and Thomas Sankara.

In the artwork, Kingsley placed Sankara and Fela Kuti in the White House of the United States of America.

Social media came alive when the work was shared online.

Source: Legit.ng